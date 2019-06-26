CEC registers all candidates from Servant of the People party for elections

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) has registered all the candidates from the Servant of the People political party in the snap parliamentary elections on July 21 according to the party list and single-mandate constituencies.

"The CEC registered all 199 parliamentary candidates in single-seat constituencies from the Servant of the People party, Yevhenia Kravchuk, the head of the party's press office, told Interfax-Ukraine.

She noted that on June 24, the CEC registered all 201 candidates on the party list of the Servant of the People party.

On June 25, the CEC completes the registration of parliamentary candidates in the snap elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.