Facts

11:46 25.06.2019

Rights of Russian delegation to PACE protested, their approval postponed for 24 hours

1 min read
 The rights of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have been protested.

According to the PACE rules, now the rights could be confirmed again within 24 hours.

The delegation will be able to work in the hall during these days as well as all other delegations, but will not be able to vote on issues that are related to its powers.

To challenge the rights, the votes of 30 members of the assembly from five countries were needed; this number was collected and the rights were protested.

Tags: #pace
