Facts

12:57 24.06.2019

Civil Position party member beaten by police dies

1 min read
Civil Position party member beaten by police dies

After a 12-day stay in coma, member of the Civil Position party of Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Oleksandr Komarnytsky, from Vinnytsia, who had been beaten by the police, died, the press service of the party said.

"Today, the heart of a remarkable person, an ardent patriot of Ukraine, Oleksandr Komarnytsky, has stopped," the Vinnytsia regional party organization said.

The Civil Position party demands harsh and inevitable punishment for the police officers involved in this incident, as well as the dismissal of the leadership of the regional National Police.

"The harsh and inevitable punishment of the murderer in police uniform! The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has already notified him of suspicion and put him under house arrest. We demand the immediate dismissal of the leadership of the National Police in Vinnytsia region from the minister of [Ministry of Internal Affairs] Arsen Avakov and head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev!" said Hrytsenko.

As reported, the Khmelnytsky city district court chose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest to a police officer, because of whose actions in Vinnytsia a man suffered and fell into a coma.

Tags: #killed #police
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 12.06.2019
Navalny to spend night in police station

Navalny to spend night in police station

17:10 07.05.2019
Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

16:57 02.05.2019
Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

12:33 21.04.2019
Polling station in Donetsk region closed due to lack of commission members

Polling station in Donetsk region closed due to lack of commission members

10:48 21.04.2019
Police on 'silence day' register 97 reports of violations of electoral legislation, one case opened

Police on 'silence day' register 97 reports of violations of electoral legislation, one case opened

10:07 21.04.2019
Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

11:28 15.04.2019
Provocative billboards with Poroshenko will be taken down

Provocative billboards with Poroshenko will be taken down

12:23 13.04.2019
High-voltage cable of Ukrzaliznytsia ripped near Russian embassy in Kyiv, no one injured

High-voltage cable of Ukrzaliznytsia ripped near Russian embassy in Kyiv, no one injured

18:40 04.04.2019
Patrol Police, Prometheus launch Patrol №1. Order and Safety online course

Patrol Police, Prometheus launch Patrol №1. Order and Safety online course

12:49 01.04.2019
More than 28,000 polling stations finish counting votes in presidential election - National Police deputy chief

More than 28,000 polling stations finish counting votes in presidential election - National Police deputy chief

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Ukrainian PACE delegation demanding removal of PACE president from plenary hearings for breaking rules

PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 34 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Synod of Ukraine's new Church deprives Filaret of right to run Kyiv Diocese

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Ukrainian PACE delegation demanding removal of PACE president from plenary hearings for breaking rules

CEC registers 212 more majoritarian candidates for parliament, 430 more party-list candidates, rejects Kliuyev's application

PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

Ukraine's CEC denies registration to candidates from Saakashvili's Rukh Novykh Syl party

Holos party donors include financial director of Chumak, Kasta.ua co-founder, MacPaw director general

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 34 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Presidential Administration presents action plan on digital economy to foreign partners

U.S. stands with all Ukrainians striving for equality, non-discrimination - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD