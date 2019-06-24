Civil Position party member beaten by police dies

After a 12-day stay in coma, member of the Civil Position party of Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Oleksandr Komarnytsky, from Vinnytsia, who had been beaten by the police, died, the press service of the party said.

"Today, the heart of a remarkable person, an ardent patriot of Ukraine, Oleksandr Komarnytsky, has stopped," the Vinnytsia regional party organization said.

The Civil Position party demands harsh and inevitable punishment for the police officers involved in this incident, as well as the dismissal of the leadership of the regional National Police.

"The harsh and inevitable punishment of the murderer in police uniform! The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has already notified him of suspicion and put him under house arrest. We demand the immediate dismissal of the leadership of the National Police in Vinnytsia region from the minister of [Ministry of Internal Affairs] Arsen Avakov and head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev!" said Hrytsenko.

As reported, the Khmelnytsky city district court chose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest to a police officer, because of whose actions in Vinnytsia a man suffered and fell into a coma.