10:41 24.06.2019

U.S. stands with all Ukrainians striving for equality, non-discrimination - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine

U.S. stands with all Ukrainians striving for equality, non-discrimination - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine

 U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor wished the Equality March participants in the center of Kyiv a safe and enjoyable day, adding that the United States supports Ukrainians who strive for no discrimination.

"Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. William B. Taylor: "I wish all #KyivPride March participants a safe, enjoyable, and rewarding day. We stand with all Ukrainians striving for equality and non-discrimination," the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

