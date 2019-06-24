U.S. stands with all Ukrainians striving for equality, non-discrimination - U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor wished the Equality March participants in the center of Kyiv a safe and enjoyable day, adding that the United States supports Ukrainians who strive for no discrimination.

