CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) at its meeting on Friday registered 184 candidates for parliamentary deputies in single-mandate electoral districts, as well as 139 candidates included in the lists of political parties in the nationwide multi-member electoral district.

The Central Election Commission registered 183 parliamentary candidates who are running in single-mandate electoral districts by self-nomination in the snap election on July 21. In addition, the Commission registered one candidate nominated by the Nash Krai (Our Land) party in the single-member constituency No. 58, the CEC press service said.

In total, as of June 21, 1,076 parliamentary candidates of Ukraine are registered in single-mandate electoral districts: 927 candidates running for self-nomination, 149 nominated by political parties.

In addition, on Friday, the CEC registered 139 parliamentary candidates included in the electoral lists of political parties in the state-wide multi-member electoral district: 63 from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy political party; 76 - from the party Strength and Honor.

Thus, as of June 21, the CEC registered 1,160 parliamentary candidates of Ukraine, included in the electoral lists of eight political parties, in the nationwide multi-member constituency.