Facts

17:08 19.06.2019

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

2 min read
Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

 A court hearing in The Hague against suspects in the downing of Malaysian airliner MH17 will start at 10:00 on March 9, 2020. The corresponding announcement has been made by Dutch prosecutor and head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Fred Westerbeke.

"We think that we can give the case to court before the end of the year. The criminal process will take place in The Hague, which will be conducting a hearing in conditions of special security in the criminal court complex at Schiphol. The court told us that the criminal case of the suspects will begin at 10:00 on March 9, 2020," he said.

Westerbeke called on the suspects to show up at the hearing or contact the JIT before the start of the case. He also warned that the "trial will commence," even if the suspects fail to appear.

As reported, the JIT on June 19, 2019, issued international arrest warrants for four men suspected of playing a role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over Ukraine in 2014.

Westerbeke said at a press conference on Wednesday that the investigators had issued international arrest warrants for first suspects who are to be prosecuted and whose names will also be put on national and international wanted persons lists. He identified the suspects as Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Leonid Kharchenko.

Tags: #mh17 #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:40 19.06.2019
Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

17:16 19.06.2019
Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

16:14 19.06.2019
Netherlands to send requests to Russia, Ukraine demanding questioning of MH17 crash suspects

Netherlands to send requests to Russia, Ukraine demanding questioning of MH17 crash suspects

14:34 19.06.2019
Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

13:24 19.06.2019
Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

12:15 18.06.2019
Charges to be brought against four involved in MH17 downing in Donbas in 2014 after their names made public

Charges to be brought against four involved in MH17 downing in Donbas in 2014 after their names made public

17:06 15.06.2019
Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

15:16 14.06.2019
PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

PrivatBank loses cassation appeal in Supreme Court in dispute with Kolomoisky's company

11:10 13.06.2019
Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

17:10 04.06.2019
Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

Russia appeals arbitration rulings in Ukrainian companies' lawsuits with Swiss Supreme Court - Justice Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

LATEST

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Agreement to swap captives, including Sentsov, broken after Zakharchenko's murder - Medvedchuk

Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

Kharkiv City Council votes to rename Hryhorenko Avenue to Zhukov Avenue

Kyiv calls on intl community to increase pressure on Russia in connection with unlawful sentencing of five Crimean Tatars

One KIA, six WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Volker ready for contacts with Russian side, although he does not see its readiness to resolve Donbas conflict

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD