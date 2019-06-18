Facts

18:44 18.06.2019

Klimkin on U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Taylor: Old friends are better than new ones

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin welcomes the appointment of Ambassador William Taylor as U.S. Charge d'affaires to Ukraine.

"The good friend of Ukraine, Bill Taylor, once again leads the American diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine. As they say, the old friend is better than the new two, although we always welcome new ones. I am glad that now the wise and proactive person heads the American diplomatic mission," wrote Klimkin on Twitter.

As reported, Ambassador William B. Taylor became U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine. He assured that the United States remains deeply committed to the success of a stable, prosperous, democratic and free Ukraine, and continues to stand in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Taylor served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 2006-2009, and was as a special coordinator for the U.S. Department of State for the transition period in the Middle East, etc. Until recently, he has been Executive Vice President of the United States Institute of Peace.

Kristina Kvien, who has been leading the U.S. Embassy recently as Chargé d'Affaires, will resume her assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission.

