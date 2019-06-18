Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares Germany's readiness to negotiate with Ukraine on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline despite the opposite positions.

"It's no secret that our positions on the Nord Stream 2 project are completely opposite. At the same time, we are grateful for the readiness for a substantive dialogue from Germany on this difficult issue," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday.