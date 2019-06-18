Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated the need to preserve the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine both for Europe and for our country.

"Preserving the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, its accumulation in Ukrainian storage facilities is a guarantee of the energy security of both Ukraine and Europe. It is a civilized method of ensuring a fair and safe European gas market," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday.