Ryanair low cost airline starts flying from Kharkiv to Krakow

Ireland's low cost airline Ryanair on Monday serviced the first Kharkiv-Krakow flight, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said.

"It is time for Kharkiv. Today, the first Kharkiv-Krakow flight by to Europe's number one low-cost airline was made," Omelyan wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the cost of tickets will start from EUR 12.

In addition, according to the minister, on June 19, Ryanair is expected in Odesa.