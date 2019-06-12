Kuchma discusses Ukraine-U.S. cooperation, Minsk agreements with Petraeus, Herbst

Ukraine's representative to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) and second President Leonid Kuchma has met with ex-Director of the Central Intelligence Agency David Petraeus and ex-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst to discuss the fulfillment of the Minsk peace agreements on Donbas and bilateral cooperation.

"Leonid Kuchma met with General David Petraeus, ex-CIA Director from 2011 to 2012. Ex-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine (2003-2006) John Herbst joined the conversation. Herbst is currently the Atlantic Council's Dinu Patriciu Eurasia Center Director. The discussion was about Ukraine-U.S. bilateral cooperation, and also fulfillment of the Minsk agreements," Kuchma's press secretary Darka Olifer said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Kuchma emphasized the priority task of fulfilling the security parts of the Minsk agreements.

"The American side noted there would be further assistance to Ukraine," Olifer said.