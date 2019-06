Zelensky asks Rada to appoint Prystaiko Ukrainian FM instead of Klimkin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a request to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on relieving Pavlo Klimkin of his duties as foreign minister and appointing Vadym Prystaiko in his place.

"The president has signed a request on dismissing Klimkin as foreign minister and on appointing Vadym Volodymyrovych Prystaiko foreign minister," deputy presidential chief of staff Ruslan Riaboshapka said at a news briefing on Tuesday.