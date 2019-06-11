Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

Russian-led forces have continued to violate the ceasefire in Donbas since midnight until 12.00 on Tuesday, with three provocations committed by illegal armed groups in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), in which one Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

"Since the beginning of this period, one Ukrainian defender has been wounded, but his condition is quite satisfactory. Now he is receiving medical care from our military doctors," spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Colonel Oleksandr Motuzianyk said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, two instances of enemy shelling were recorded at night outside the villages of Pisky and Vodiane, where Russian-backed forces fired from small arms and grenade launchers.

Another case of shelling was recorded near the village of Pivdenne at 08.00.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars there, launching three shells, and firing from an anti-tank grenade launcher. To this hostile shelling our defenders responded with fire from IFV weapons and infantry weapons. In other cases, there was no response," Motuzianyk said.