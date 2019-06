Zelensky dismisses Kutsyk as head of State Affairs Department, entrusts duties to his deputy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Ivan Kutsyk as head of the State Affairs Department and entrusted the fulfillment of duties to his deputy, Serhiy Borzov.

The respective presidential decrees, No. 360/2019 and No. 362/2019 of June 11, 2019, were published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Tuesday.