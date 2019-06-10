Facts

15:20 10.06.2019

Murayev heads Opposition Bloc's list at elections to Rada

The leader of the Nashi (Ours) party, independent MP Yevhen Murayev, has headed the list of the Opposition Bloc party at early elections to the Verkhovna Rada scheduled for July 21, 2019.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the list of candidates running for parliament was made public at the forum of the Trust Deeds joint opposition forces in Kyiv on Monday.

The electoral list also includes the head of the Opposition Bloc faction in parliament, Vadym Novinsky, deputy head of the faction, Oleksandr Vilkul, Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes, and Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

The parties Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Nashi, Vidrodzhennia and Trust Deeds agreed to unite for joint participation in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections.

