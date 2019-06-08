U.S. delegation in Odesa studies Centaur assault boats

Ukrainian Navy Commander Admiral Ihor Voronchenko and U.S. senior adviser on the reform of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine Donald Winter discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Navy in weapons and equipment at a meeting on Friday in Odesa.

The press center of the Ukrainian Navy Command said on its Facebook page, the meeting was held on board of the Hetman Sahaidachny frigate.

Some important issues regarding the further development of the Navy were discussed. The U.S. side proposed improvements of defense cooperation between the two countries. The key directions of work and primary tasks in the naval sector that require assistance of foreign partners were determined.

"At the end (of the meeting), the representatives of the U.S. delegation inspected the newest boats of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, among which were the assault boats of the Centaur type, which will soon be included in the national fleet," the press center said.