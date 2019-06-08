Facts

14:14 08.06.2019

Samopomich party leader heads party's list of candidates in Rada election

Lviv Mayor and leader of Samopomich party Andriy Sadoby will head the list of the party's candidates in the Verkhovna Rada election.

The party's congress on Saturday approved the list of the candidates. The top leaders also include MP of Odesa City Council Olha Kvasnytska, activist Oleksandra Drik, volunteer from Kharkiv, MP of Kharkiv Regional Council Tetiana Bidniak and Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Oksana Syroyid.

The list also includes ATO veteran, businessman from Ternopil Vitaliy Fidrin, leader of the Samopomich faction of the eighth convocation parliament Oleh Bereziuk, businessman, founder of Morshynska brand Mykola Kmyt, MP from Samopomich Tetiana Ostrikova and Vice-President of the Association of Water Suppliers of Ukraine Olha Babiy.

The list has 106 candidates.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #ukraine #samopomich
Interfax-Ukraine
