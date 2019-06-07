Ukrainian Strategy Party decides to run in parliamentary elections, confirms candidates, program

The Ukrainian Strategy Party led by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has decided to participate in early parliamentary elections. The party has approved a list of candidates and program at its party congress in Kyiv on Friday.

During the first part of the congress, the party approved the decision to run in the early elections to parliament, approved a list of candidates for parliament and the party's program, as well as decided several formalities.

The congress session was then closed to media.

The first five candidates on the party's list is led by Groysman, who is followed by Minister of Education and Science Liliia Hrynevych, Cabinet Minister Oleksandr Sayenko, First Deputy Minister of Information Policy of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, and Culture Minister Yevhen Nyschuk.

Among the party's top ten candidates are Pavlo Yablonsky, who will be in charge of decentralization, Serhiy Marchenko, a specialist in economics and finance, Pavlo Petrenko, who will deal with legal issues, Viktor Yelensky, who specializes in religious issues, and Andriy Teteruk, a defense and security expert.

The Ukrainian Strategy program envisions lowering taxes and widening the tax base, increasing minimum and average wages and introducing a three-tier pension system, as well as a number of other initiatives in other areas.