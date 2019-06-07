No Ukrainians injured in traffic accident in Dubai

A traffic accident involving a bus took place in Dubai (UAE) on June 6, in which 15 people were killed and dozens injured, Ukrainian citizens were not injured, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"All the injured were taken to the Rashid Hospital. According to information from the competent authorities of the UAE and the central hospital, as of 9:00 there were no reports of citizens of Ukraine among the victims and those who died in an accident in Dubai. The consulate is in contact with the competent authorities of the UAE," said Vasyl Kyrylych, the official representative of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Friday morning.