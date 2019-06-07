Facts

11:48 07.06.2019

Expert discussion of 'a state in a smartphone' concept to begin next week

2 min read
Expert discussion of 'a state in a smartphone' concept to begin next week

Advisor to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Fedorov, has announced the first expert discussion of "a state in a smartphone" draft concept which is scheduled for the next week, the presidential website said on Thursday.

"As part of the concept development, we have held the first meeting with representatives of the Estonian e-Governance Academy, one of the key areas of which is the digital transformation of public administration. Today, the Academy is virtually a global consulting center, which provided expert or project assistance to more than 50 countries of the world," Fedorov said after the meeting with representatives of the Estonian e-Governance Academy.

He also added that the Estonian experience was considered one of the best in the world. "Therefore, it is very important that Estonia is already a reliable partner of Ukraine in the field of e-governance development and plans further expansion of expert and technical assistance in the implementation of Trembita data exchange system and modernization of registers," the adviser to the president said.

The next meeting is planned already for the beginning of next week in Tallinn, where representatives of the Estonian government will present the best practices and recommendations for "a state in a smartphone" draft concept, the message reads.

"One of the important areas of the concept that was discussed with the experts is the development of electronic identification in Ukraine. We strive to promptly provide citizens with reliable, convenient and secure means of electronic identification. This will help Ukrainians in the near future to stop coming to officials to get a permission or help, resolve the issue of social assistance registration, business registration and use these services without leaving home or office," Fedorov explained.

For his part, First Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for e-Governance Oleksiy Vyskub noted that such e-identification means as electronic signature, MobileID, BankID, ID-card were already available to citizens, but their level of use was very low. The reasons are the lack of relevant skills, complex over-regulated procedures, lack of available information and the broad network for the provision of these services, outdated technologies.

Solutions to all these challenges will be presented in a new concept and appropriate plan. According to this plan, by the end of 2019, Ukrainians should have access to more than 200 top-priority electronic services. But Ukrainians will feel their benefits only if the e-identification is successfully developed.

Tags: #zelensky #smartphones #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 07.06.2019
Naftogaz ready to negotiate with Gazprom only in trilateral format

Naftogaz ready to negotiate with Gazprom only in trilateral format

15:46 07.06.2019
Naftogaz considers Gazprom's discounts fanciful, urges to implement current contract, court awards

Naftogaz considers Gazprom's discounts fanciful, urges to implement current contract, court awards

15:21 07.06.2019
Financial activity of Ukraine's Football Federation not connected with Lutsenko, his son, friends

Financial activity of Ukraine's Football Federation not connected with Lutsenko, his son, friends

15:02 07.06.2019
Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

14:44 07.06.2019
Parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

Parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

13:53 07.06.2019
ICU predicts slow in Ukraine's economic growth to 2.3% in 2019

ICU predicts slow in Ukraine's economic growth to 2.3% in 2019

13:48 07.06.2019
Hrytsenko's Civil Position party to present its team on Monday to participate in snap Rada elections

Hrytsenko's Civil Position party to present its team on Monday to participate in snap Rada elections

13:34 07.06.2019
Saakashvili refuses to run in Verkhovna Rada elections with Klitschko's UDAR party

Saakashvili refuses to run in Verkhovna Rada elections with Klitschko's UDAR party

13:30 07.06.2019
Gazprom ready to start supplying gas to Ukraine for 25% less than cost of reverse supplies

Gazprom ready to start supplying gas to Ukraine for 25% less than cost of reverse supplies

12:50 07.06.2019
Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, 10 wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Zelensky's envoy to Rada: Lawmakers' resistance to his initiatives is useless

Sajdik: Issue of blockade lifting of uncontrolled territories raised by ORDLO reps, supported by Russia

LATEST

Rada seeks to introduce criminal liability for crimes against humanity, abolish statute of limitations for torture

Azov fighters killed and wounded amid night attacks of Russia-led forces in Donetsk region

No Ukrainians injured in traffic accident in Dubai

All 10 children of Susliak family return to Ukraine from Georgia

Poroshenko regrets Normandy format meeting, he agreed upon with Merkel and Macron, did not take place on Thursday

Poroshenko advises to hold Ukraine-EU summit in Kharkiv, Dnipro or Odesa

Similar remarks by Zelensky, Poroshenko show position of Ukraine remains constant

No plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting as of yet - Peskov

Kremlin sees no point in expanding Normandy format for Donbas

Austria may extradite Firtash to U.S. in early July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD