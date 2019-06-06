Facts

Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers – Poroshenko

 Fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko believes that Ukrainian army's ceasing fire back in response to enemy attacks in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, is possible only after a UN peacekeeping mission is deployed in Russia-occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"We have clearly stated since 2015 about the need for an immediate decision by the UN Security Council to introduce a peacekeeping mission. Then fire must be ceased without the right to fire back. Because then there will be peacekeepers on the contact line and throughout the occupied territory who will disarm illegal military formations," Poroshenko said at a briefing on Thursday.

