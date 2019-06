Zelensky may hold first big press conference after first 100 days of his presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold the first big press conference after the first 100 days of his work, his spokeswoman Yulia Mendel said.

"You can count on a big press conference after 100 days of presidency, because there will be some definite results by that time," she said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.