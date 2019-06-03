Kuchma carries out his activities in TCG on voluntary basis

The order that the second president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma is authorized to represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas was published on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, June 3.

"Authorize President of Ukraine Kuchma Leonid Danylovych (1994-2005) to represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kuchma carries out the activities provided for by this order on a voluntary basis," reads order No. 57/2019-rp dated June 3.

As reported, on Monday, Zelensky presented Kuchma as the representative of Ukraine, newly heading the Ukrainian side in the TCG. He will attend a group meeting on June 5.