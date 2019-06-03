Facts

10:44 03.06.2019

Court freezes property of persons implicated in 'Allerov case' under request of SAPO

Court freezes property of persons implicated in 'Allerov case' under request of SAPO

Under a request of Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) the Solomiansky district court of Kyiv has decided to freeze property of ex-National Guard Commander Yuriy Allerov and other persons involved in the case, First Deputy SAPO Head Maksym Hryschuk has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The petitions were filed and, on May 22, 23 and 24, the investigating judges of the Solomiansky district court decided to freeze the property of Allerov and two other suspects in the proceedings," he said.

At the same time, the list of seized property is not specified yet.

As reported, on May 17, 2019, Kyiv's Solomiansky district court has set measures of restraint Allerov, the director of a construction company and an appraiser changed with embezzling UAH 81.640 million from the National Guard's main directorate. Allerov was freed after paying UAH 4.8 million bail. Bail was set for the construction company director at UAH 2 million, and UAH 1.5 million for the appraiser.

