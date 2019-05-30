Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

Crimean Tatar human rights activist Lutfiye Zudiyeva and activist Mumine Saliyeva have been detained on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia.

"The detention of Lutfiye is the most alarming signal. This is the first case against a woman -human rights activist. I shudder to think what the next actions of the punitive "system" will be," wrote Ukraine's First Deputy Information Policy Minister Emine Dzhaparova on her Facebook page on Thursday.

According to media reports, Saliyeva was detained at a market in the Crimean town of Dzhankoy.

In turn, lawyer Emil Kurbedinov reported that activist Mumine Saliyeva was also detained in Bakhchysarai (Crimea).

"I can't get to the Center [for Countering Extremism]. They don't let me in. Both Lutfiye Zudiyeva and Mumine Saliyeva are in the Ministry of the Interior of the Center for Countering Extremism," the lawyer wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.