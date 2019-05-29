Facts

09:32 29.05.2019

U.S. ready to cooperate with Ukraine in improving its military capabilities

U.S. ready to cooperate with Ukraine in improving its military capabilities

Kurt Volker, the United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, has noted that the United States is ready to cooperate with Ukraine in further providing it with defensive lethal weapons, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States has reported.

"The United States is prepared to work with Ukraine. We have provided foreign military financial backing approved by the Congress. That has produced support for systems such as anti-tank systems and anti-sniper systems. We also are open to foreign military sales, that is to say, Ukraine purchasing military equipment from the United States," it said on Facebook.

Rada successfully voted for only one decision on Tuesday

Internal investigation into eight MIA soldiers reveals no evidence of treason – report to Zelensky

Turchynov on Shrufrych complaint to PGO: If history was repeated, I would do the same thing

Volker set to continue dialogue with Russian side to resolve Donbas situation

Ukraine must meet foreign debt obligations

IMF ready to arrive in Kyiv to continue talks after parliamentary election, formation of govt

Zelensky hopes new Rada to provide grounds for receiving next tranche from IMF

Saakashvili says he has no political ambitions

Russia has no reason to hold Ukrainian sailors, ships, must release them immediately

Ukraine increases steel production by 12.6%, climbing to 12th position in Worldsteel rating in April

