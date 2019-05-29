U.S. ready to cooperate with Ukraine in improving its military capabilities

Kurt Volker, the United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, has noted that the United States is ready to cooperate with Ukraine in further providing it with defensive lethal weapons, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States has reported.

"The United States is prepared to work with Ukraine. We have provided foreign military financial backing approved by the Congress. That has produced support for systems such as anti-tank systems and anti-sniper systems. We also are open to foreign military sales, that is to say, Ukraine purchasing military equipment from the United States," it said on Facebook.