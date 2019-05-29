Facts

09:11 29.05.2019

PACE urges Russia to re-open investigation into Nemtsov's murder

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Tuesday released a report on the murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, in which it called on Russian authorities to re-open the inquiry.

"PACE's Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee has called on the Russian authorities to 're-open and continue' their investigation into the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov," according to the report.

The PACE is expected to discuss the report on June 27.

The report is calling for undertaking extra measures as part of the investigation the PACE wants to be re-opened. This implies looking for other and previously unseen CCTV recordings and questioning those witnesses who could have given new evidence. The Federal Guard Service in particular said that no video evidence had been obtained from street or traffic surveillance cameras, from the central CCTV video storage facility, because they were not directed at the scene of the assassination, according to the document.

The report also set out already known facts of Nemtsov's murder and convict Zaur Dadayev's testimony. There are significant contradictions and inconsistencies in the inquiry, which has been carried out by Russian authorities.

"There are a number of irregularities, discrepancies and inconsistencies in the evidence, as set out in the case files. These raise questions in relation to the effectiveness of the investigation and the reliability of the version of events portrayed in the court's verdict," according to the PACE report.

Opposition politician Nemtsov was killed on Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, in close proximity to the Kremlin, on February 27, 2015.

On June 29, 2017, a jury in the Moscow district military court found Dadayev, Shadid Gubashev, Anzor Gubashev, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev guilty of Nemtsov's murder and deserving of no leniency. On July 13, 2017, they were sentenced to between eleven and 20 years' imprisonment at a high-security facility and fined 100,000 rubles each. On October 10, 2017, the Supreme Court quashed their fines, but upheld the remainder of the sentences.

Interfax-Ukraine
Завантаження...
