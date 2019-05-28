Rabinovych, Boiko elected co-chairs of Ukrainian Opposition Platform, Medvedchuk head of its political council

The Ukrainian political party Opposition Platform - For Life held a regular congress in Kyiv on May 27 to consider a number of organizational issues, and its delegates unanimously elected parliamentarians Vadym Rabinovych and Yuriy Boiko its co-chairpersons, the party's press service said.

Viktor Medvedchuk was unanimously elected head of the party's Political Council and chairman of its Strategic Council, and parliamentarian Serhiy Liovochkin chairman of its Executive Committee.

"Opposition Platform - For Life party Co-Chairman Vadym Rabinovych called for putting into practice a victorious strategy of the party's participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections," it said.