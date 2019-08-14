Facts

12:03 14.08.2019

Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

1 min read
Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

The Opposition Platform-For Life Party will insist on a Verkhovna Rada deputy speaker's position and supervising the Freedom of Speech Committee and the Rules Committee.

'The opposition must get supervisory committees, first of all, the Freedom of Speech Committee and the Rules Committee," Oleksandr Puzanov elected MP from the Opposition Platform-For Life Party told reporters on Wednesday before the meeting of the parliamentary group for preparing the first plenary meeting of the 9th Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada.

He said that in some democratic countries the opposition receives the budget committee.

"Of course, the opposition always gets the position of a parliament deputy speaker," Puzanov said.

"These are the positions we will be insisting on. I think we will have 22 or 23 committees. The Servant of the People has made a decision regarding 22 committees," Puzanov said.

Besides, the opposition will insist on establishing a committee to promote "comprehensive resolution of problems in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said.

Tags: #opposition_platform #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 14.08.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

13:03 01.08.2019
New Ukrainian govt to be formed after Rada starts work in Sept

New Ukrainian govt to be formed after Rada starts work in Sept

14:55 25.07.2019
Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

Razumkov: First Rada meeting of 9th convocation may be held in late August, early September

09:45 25.07.2019
Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

Groysman counts on speedy convening of first Rada meeting, formation of new Cabinet

15:45 23.07.2019
More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

11:25 23.07.2019
Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

18:00 02.07.2019
Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

12:26 02.07.2019
Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

11:29 02.07.2019
Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

Groysman: I will seek prime minister's seat if his Ukrainian Strategy elected to parliament

09:56 02.07.2019
Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

LATEST

Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Demining teams find 35 explosives in Stanytsia Luhanska during one day

Dynamo FC fails to advance to Champions League group stage for third year in row

Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD