Servant of the People seeking one-party majority in future Rada – election HQ head

The Servant of the People party has set itself the task of obtaining a one-party majority in the future Verkhovna Rada on the basis of early parliamentary elections.

"We would not like to turn to other parties to form a coalition. We have the ultimate goal — to form a coalition of one political force," said Oleksandr Korniyenko, the party's election headquarters head, at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.