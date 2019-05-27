Facts

12:27 27.05.2019

Servant of the People seeking one-party majority in future Rada – election HQ head

The Servant of the People party has set itself the task of obtaining a one-party majority in the future Verkhovna Rada on the basis of early parliamentary elections.

"We would not like to turn to other parties to form a coalition. We have the ultimate goal — to form a coalition of one political force," said Oleksandr Korniyenko, the party's election headquarters head, at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

Tags: #elections #rada
