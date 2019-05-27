No casualties reported amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas on May 26, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation has reported.

"On May 26, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the cease-fire three times. The enemy fired on our defenders from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms ... There are no losses among the military personnel of the JFO," the press centre of the JFO reported on Facebook on Monday morning.