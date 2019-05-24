Facts

Khomchak says leaders of Ukrainian Armed Forces did not commission survey among soldiers about talks with 'LPR'/'DPR'

Chief of the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak has said Ukraine's senior officers did not commission any tasks related to organizing a sociological survey about attitudes of Ukrainian soldiers to peace talks in the "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic" ("LPR"/"DPR").

"On May 23, 2019, information about a so-called survey of the military about their attitude to possible negotiations with "DPR" and "LPR" Russia-occupation forces was disseminated on Internet social networks. …The Armed Forces of Ukraine and personally I did not receive any instructions to conduct research on the attitude of Ukraine's Armed Forces soldiers on possible negotiations… This question does not fall within the competence of the Armed Forces," Khomchak said on Facebook on Thursday.

Khomchak added that on May 17, 2019 at a meeting of top Ukraine's Armed Forces officers, the Chief of the General Staff set the task of analyzing data from existing sociological research about the support of Ukrainian citizens for negotiating with Russia-occupation forces in eastern Ukraine.

