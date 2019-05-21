Zelensky requests Parubiy to convene extraordinary meeting on May 22 for introducing changes to law on parliamentary election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy with a request to convene an extraordinary meeting of parliament on May 22 to consider amendments to the law on the election of deputies.

"I ask Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy to convene tomorrow, on May 22, an extraordinary meeting of parliament to amend the law on parliamentary elections," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He also posted a photo of the corresponding appeal to the Speaker of Parliament in the same tweet.