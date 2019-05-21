Facts

18:12 21.05.2019

Zelensky requests Parubiy to convene extraordinary meeting on May 22 for introducing changes to law on parliamentary election

1 min read
Zelensky requests Parubiy to convene extraordinary meeting on May 22 for introducing changes to law on parliamentary election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy with a request to convene an extraordinary meeting of parliament on May 22 to consider amendments to the law on the election of deputies.

"I ask Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy to convene tomorrow, on May 22, an extraordinary meeting of parliament to amend the law on parliamentary elections," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He also posted a photo of the corresponding appeal to the Speaker of Parliament in the same tweet.

Tags: #parubiy #zelensky #verkhovna_rada #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 21.05.2019
Zelensky dissolves 8th convocation Rada, appoints extraordinary parliamentary elections for July 21

Zelensky dissolves 8th convocation Rada, appoints extraordinary parliamentary elections for July 21

15:54 21.05.2019
Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

15:44 21.05.2019
Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

13:20 21.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

11:02 21.05.2019
Zelensky hopes for further strategic partnership between Ukraine and Latvia

Zelensky hopes for further strategic partnership between Ukraine and Latvia

10:03 21.05.2019
Astarta posts EUR4.4 mln net loss in Q1, 2019

Astarta posts EUR4.4 mln net loss in Q1, 2019

09:56 21.05.2019
IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

15:07 20.05.2019
Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

14:51 20.05.2019
Putin to congratulate Zelensky on success in normalizing relations with Russia, settling Donbas crisis

Putin to congratulate Zelensky on success in normalizing relations with Russia, settling Donbas crisis

14:50 20.05.2019
Poroshenko wishes Zelensky successful presidency, remains in politics

Poroshenko wishes Zelensky successful presidency, remains in politics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky dissolves 8th convocation Rada, appoints extraordinary parliamentary elections for July 21

Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Putin to congratulate Zelensky on success in normalizing relations with Russia, settling Donbas crisis

Poroshenko wishes Zelensky successful presidency, remains in politics

Ex-Presidential Administration Dpty Head Portnov announces legal campaign against Poroshenko, his entourage

LATEST

Restoration and construction of the “Beit Kadishin” memorial complex in Chernivtsi is planned to be completed within five years – Andrey Adamovskiy

Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Ex-Presidential Administration Dpty Head Portnov announces legal campaign against Poroshenko, his entourage

Zelensky says cease-fire in Donbas is first priority

U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry: Zelensky's speech was very impressive and extremely powerful

Poltorak to step down as Ukrainian defense minister

Zelensky set to dissolve Rada

Resumption of obligatory personal vehicle inspection not to improve their safety, resume corruption schemes – lawyers

Zelensky takes office as Ukrainian president

Zelensky swears his allegiance to Ukrainian people

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD