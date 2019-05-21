Facts

Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

Kyiv's business court under a request of former co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky has obliged the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to provide information about the refinancing of the financial institution for the period from 2000 through 2017, the press service of the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"On 20 May, Kyiv's business court, when considering case No. 910/5172/19, at the request of the claimant Kolomoisky, demanded documents from the National Bank for the period from 2000 to 2017 on refinancing loans issued to PrivatBank, and scheduled the next session to be 10:00 May 30," the press service said.

As reported, Kyiv's district administrative court on April 18, 2019 recognized the nationalization of the bank as illegal based on a law suit filed by Kolomoisky.

Kyiv's Pechersky district court on April 20, 2019 decided to terminate the agreement on the contract of personal bail of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky on PrivatBank's refinancing loans received prior to its nationalization. According to the NBU, Kolomoisky assumed personal obligations to pay off the bank's debt to the NBU, which as of April 2019 stood at UAH 9.2 billion.

Ukraine's government, at the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize PrivatBank, the largest Ukrainian financial institution at the time. The ex-owners of the bank consider the nationalization, as a result of which they had completely lost their shares, to be illegal, whereas PrivatBank and the state demand additional compensation from them for damage. At present, the parties are engaged in litigation both in Ukraine and in foreign jurisdictions.

