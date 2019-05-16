Businessman Kolomoisky reportedly returns to Ukraine – media

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has returned to Ukraine from Israel, according to the Internet publication theBabel.

According to the publication, the Reg. No. UR-PRT plane belonging to the Privat Group arrived at the Dnipro airport from Tel Aviv, Israel, at 02:30 a.m. Kyiv time on May 16.

Kolomoisky confirmed in a comment to theBabel that he had returned to Ukraine. Answering a clarifying question what he was going to do first, the businessman answered he did not know yet.

As reported, earlier Kolomoisky said he was going to return to Ukraine after the inauguration of newly elected President Volodymyr Zelensky.