Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy (Bloc of Petro Poroshenko) Serhiy Leshchenko has said he would publish documents, which were allegedly given to U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani by Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko on Monday. He said he would also publish a page from the so-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions mentioning Trump's ex-2016 Presidential Campaign Manager Paul Manafort.

Leshchenko said on Facebook on Sunday that he would publish the information after Kyiv District Administration Court ruled on his appeal to a verdict in a case initiated by parliament deputy (Bloc of Petro Poroshenko) Boryslav Rozenblat, which is scheduled for 11:20 on May 13.

Leshchenko said Lutsenko gave Giuliani false information about the case, namely that he was "convicted of interfering in U.S. presidential elections." The deputy called on all journalists, "western and Ukrainian" to attend the court hearing on Monday.

"Afterwards, I will give a briefing and a script-plan that Lutsenko passed on to Giuliani, as well as a full page from black ledger mentioning Manafort. The court hearing starts at 11:20 on Moskovska Street 8, Building 30. Judge Hubska is the presiding judge," Leshchenko said.