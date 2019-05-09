Facts

11:53 09.05.2019

War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

2 min read
War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

The lessons of the Second World War give Ukraine the ground for the fight against the Russian annexation of the Crimea and the occupation of part of Donbas, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Memories make us think again and again about the causes of wars and draw proper conclusions. Millions and millions of people all over the world are united by one goal - to prevent the repetition of the tragedy. And only in Moscow, may God be their judge, they say: "We can repeat." For Ukraine, which opposes Russian aggression, the conclusions are drawn from the lessons of the Second World War and they are especially important. They give us the moral and legal basis for a fair fight against the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of part of the Ukrainian Donbas," Poroshenko said during the First Minute of Peace action on Wednesday evening in Kyiv.

Poroshenko considers cynical statements about the "civil war" in Ukraine.

"And to say that we have a "civil war" is as cynical as, for example, to say that in the forties, there was an internal conflict in Russia, and Hitler only helped the army of Vlasov or the Cossacks of Krasnov. I did not invent this comparison, it is borrowed from social networks," Poroshenko said.

The president thanked the Ukrainian servicemen for their courage in defending the country against the Russian aggression and said that "the new Head of State will have a military capability sufficient to confidently defend the country from the attacks of an aggressive neighbor."

Tags: #russian_aggression #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:08 09.05.2019
Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

11:35 09.05.2019
Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

09:44 08.05.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on measures to strengthen state's defense

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on measures to strengthen state's defense

18:48 07.05.2019
Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

13:15 07.05.2019
Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

Poroshenko ready to answer questions about Maidan cases when no official events on his schedule

11:56 07.05.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning in Maidan case

09:19 07.05.2019
More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

18:17 06.05.2019
Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

16:18 06.05.2019
Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

11:21 04.05.2019
Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

LATEST

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD