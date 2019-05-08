Facts

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

The government of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday recognizes passports issued by the Russian Federation to Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas as illegal and invalid, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman.

"We make a decision today to determine all passports issued to Ukrainian citizens in our territory as a violation of the rules of law. These passports will be considered illegal - when crossing the state border and use in the territory of the state. This will be our response to Russia's hybrid action," the premier stated.

He also added that the Cabinet of Ministers would appeal to the states of the world to also declare invalid such "fake" documents.

