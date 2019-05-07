Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn has met with President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"Today I congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky personally in Kyiv to his impressive victory to become President of Ukraine which gives him a very strong mandate to fight against corruption + for 'de-oligarchisation'," Hahn said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hahn said he offered Zelensky the full support of the European Union for all reforms which will benefit Ukrainians.

"Ukraine faces many challenges and threats and all Ukrainian authorities – President, Government and Verkhovna Rada – have now to act in the most responsible manner," Hahn said.

The European commissioner said elections should not slow the pace of reforms in Ukraine.

"This means to ensure that in the current transition period + ahead of Parliamentary elections urgent reforms are not stalled, but accelerated to ensure financial + economic stability (incl. the guarantee of internat. financial support + energy supply). No time to be wasted," he said.