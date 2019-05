Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has stressed that the Ukrainian passport outcompetes the Russian passport when applicable traveling around the world, as evidenced by the Passport Index 2019 rating data.

"The Ukrainian passport provides free entry to 133 countries of the world. I am proud that we have strengthened the status of Ukrainian citizenship," wrote Poroshenko on his Facebook page on Saturday.