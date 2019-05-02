Facts

16:57 02.05.2019

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

One of the passengers of the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) addressed the National Police on April 29, who reported that a video was broadcast in the airport building, in which Ukraine is depicted without Crimea, according to which investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine) of the country's Criminal Code.

"The police are documenting the fact of the distribution of illegal video content and interrogating the airport workers, identifying the persons who mounted and provided the promotion video for broadcasting. It was previously established that the letter with the proposal to host the video content came to the enterprise from the Ministry of Information Policy," the National Police Liaison Department of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

At present, all the circumstances of the incident are being established, and urgent investigative actions are being carried out. The police are collecting evidence to declare suspicion to persons who ordered and created this video product.

"A case has been opened pursuant to the article providing for criminal liability for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine. Investigators are preparing materials for the announcement of suspicion," the message said.

Tags: #crimea #police #ukraine #boryspil
