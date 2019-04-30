No casualties reported amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas in past day

Russia-led forces have mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas in past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation's (JFO) headquarters has said.

"No casualties have been reported among JFO personnel," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East), six attacks were reported: 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms were used to attack the town of Maryinka; the village of Shyrokyne and the village of Pisky were attacked twice each – grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms were used. Fire from grenade launchers and small arms was opened near the village of Pavlopil.

Another two attacks were reported in the Pivnich (North) Sector near the village of Zolote-4 (82mm mortars) and the village of Travneve (grenade launchers).

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy militant was killed on April 29.

Since Tuesday midnight, the enemy has already mounted two attacks: grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms were used near the village of Lebedynske, while the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems near Pisky.