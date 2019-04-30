Ex-head of Lukashenko's security detained

The Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) has arrested Andrei Vtyurin, a deputy state secretary of the Belarusian Security Committee, who had served as the head of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's security before 2014.

"The KGB has detained Andrei Vtyurin, deputy state secretary of the Security Committee, former head of Alexander Lukashenko's security. A criminal case has been initiated," the website of the Nasha Niva newspaper said, citing "credible sources."

The press service for the Belarusian KGB refrained from any comments on the reports about the detention. "We're not commenting," a representative of the press service said, replying to an Interfax question about the reports on Vtyurin's detention.

According to the newspaper, Vtyurin's cottage in the village of Drozdy-2, where high-ranking officials live, has been sealed.

The official was detained for bribery a week ago, the newspaper said.

Vtyurin worked in Lukahsenko's security for almost 20 years, including as its head in 2007-2014. Vtyurin has been serving as a deputy state secretary of the Belarusian Security Committee, following a presidential decree, since 2014.

Vtyurin is a Penza native and graduate of the Russian Interior Ministry's Saratov Higher Military Command School and the Academy of the Belarusian Interior Ministry.