It's possible to facilitate granting Russian citizenship to all Ukrainian citizens

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out the facilitation of the acquisition of Russian citizenship not only to the residents of Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, but all citizens of the country.

"We're providing such a way to acquire our citizenship not only to the people who live in the LPR or the DPR," Putin said at a press conference in Beijing, replying to an Interfax question.

"Actually, we are considering facilitating the acquisition of our citizenship for Ukrainian citizens," Putin said.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on determining categories of individuals entitled to apply for Russian citizenship in line with a simplified procedure for humanitarian purposes, which grants this right to those permanently residing in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.