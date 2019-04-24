Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

The team of the winner of the presidential elections in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has called on Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Cabinet of Ministers to hold consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to reduce gas prices for the population from May 1.

"The last four months, gas prices have been falling in Europe and now the price of gas for the population in Ukraine is higher than the price of gas on the stock exchange in Europe. Therefore, we call on the national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Cabinet of Ministers to hold appropriate consultations with the IMF and, instead of the planned increase, to reach a corresponding reduction in the price of gas for the population from May 1," a statement "about the situation on the energy market" reads, published on the Facebook page of Ze!Team on Wednesday morning.