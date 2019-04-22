Facts

13:39 22.04.2019

Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry

2 min read

Kyiv's district administrative court has received two claims seeking to lock a competition to select the head of the State Tax Service, the press service of Ukraine's Finance Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Last week, Kyiv's district administrative court suspected the competition to select head of the State Customs Service. We also know that Kyiv's district administrative court has already received petitions to secure a claim regarding the suspension of another competition – to select head of the State Tax Service," the press service of the ministry said.

Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov again filed a lawsuit. The second lawsuit was filed by former head of the State Tax Administration in Kharkiv region Stanislav Denysiuk.

"The initiators of this large-scale attack are former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov and persons sympathizing with him: People's Deputy Andriy Antonischak, former head of Kharkiv tax administration Stanislav Denysiuk... Their strategy is based around protecting the rights of Nasirov regarding restoring him on the post," the press service of the ministry said.

The intentions of the plaintiffs are to cancel resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 162-r and No. 163-r dated March 20, 2019, which announced a competition to select heads of the State Tax and Customs Services, the ministry said.

Tags: #fiscal #service #court #competition
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:00 22.04.2019
'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

10:30 22.04.2019
PM about court decision on PrivatBank: I am interested in saving funds of depositors, state

PM about court decision on PrivatBank: I am interested in saving funds of depositors, state

20:54 21.04.2019
Poroshenko: some judges of Constitutional Court shift to new power, intend to annul e-declaration for officials

Poroshenko: some judges of Constitutional Court shift to new power, intend to annul e-declaration for officials

12:06 21.04.2019
Kyiv's Pechersky district court terminates Kolomoisky's personal bail contract on refinancing loans

Kyiv's Pechersky district court terminates Kolomoisky's personal bail contract on refinancing loans

08:41 21.04.2019
Court refuses to cancel Zelensky's registration as presidential candidate

Court refuses to cancel Zelensky's registration as presidential candidate

15:17 20.04.2019
Journalist Dubinsky's claim seeking to ban officials to go abroad during one year after election filed in court

Journalist Dubinsky's claim seeking to ban officials to go abroad during one year after election filed in court

23:40 19.04.2019
Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

17:37 19.04.2019
Kyiv's District Administrative Court chairman views Poroshenko's statements on PrivatBank decision as interference in judges' work

Kyiv's District Administrative Court chairman views Poroshenko's statements on PrivatBank decision as interference in judges' work

16:42 19.04.2019
Administrative court cancels NBU decision on list of persons related to PrivatBank

Administrative court cancels NBU decision on list of persons related to PrivatBank

12:15 19.04.2019
Poroshenko in favor of restarting Kyiv's District Administrative Court

Poroshenko in favor of restarting Kyiv's District Administrative Court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 95.06% of protocols processed

'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

LATEST

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Merkel invites Zelensky to Berlin

One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

ONE KIA, ONE WIA IN HOSTILITIES IN JFO ZONE ON MONDAY – DEFENSE MINISTRY

CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD