Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry

Kyiv's district administrative court has received two claims seeking to lock a competition to select the head of the State Tax Service, the press service of Ukraine's Finance Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Last week, Kyiv's district administrative court suspected the competition to select head of the State Customs Service. We also know that Kyiv's district administrative court has already received petitions to secure a claim regarding the suspension of another competition – to select head of the State Tax Service," the press service of the ministry said.

Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov again filed a lawsuit. The second lawsuit was filed by former head of the State Tax Administration in Kharkiv region Stanislav Denysiuk.

"The initiators of this large-scale attack are former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov and persons sympathizing with him: People's Deputy Andriy Antonischak, former head of Kharkiv tax administration Stanislav Denysiuk... Their strategy is based around protecting the rights of Nasirov regarding restoring him on the post," the press service of the ministry said.

The intentions of the plaintiffs are to cancel resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 162-r and No. 163-r dated March 20, 2019, which announced a competition to select heads of the State Tax and Customs Services, the ministry said.