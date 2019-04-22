Ze!Team spokesman: it is necessary to legally define name for Russia-occupation fighters in "LPR," "DPR"

Ze!Team Spokesman Dmytro Razumkov has said it is necessary to legally define terminology describing Russia-occupation fighters in Donbas on the side of the "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic."

"I think it would be right for such definitions to be defined at the legislative level. Unfortunately, when we see the words "insurgents" on the website of the current head of state, at least in three cases, then it probably has a right to exist, but I personally think differently. I still think that these are militants who are fighting for the so-called "LPR" and "DPR," he said at a briefing at Ze!Team headquarters.

Razumkov said, "We don't censor either journalists or our fellow citizens and how they write questions to presidential candidates," responding to a question about why showman presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 19 reality show in Kyiv referred to Russia-occupation fighters as "insurgents."