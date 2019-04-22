Trump tells Zelensky U.S. will continue helping Ukraine restore territorial integrity – Volker

U.S. President Donald Trump has told Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone conversation that the U.S. will continue helping Ukraine restore its territorial integrity, United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker

"President Trump called to congratulate Volodymyr Zelenskyy (@zeteam_official) for his electoral victory and the Ukrainian people for a peaceful & democratic election. We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to restore its territorial integrity and counter Russian aggression," Volker said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday, April 22.

Volker also thanked outgoing President Petro Poroshenko "for his courage in leading Ukraine through a tremendously difficult time and for his commitment to the democratic institutions of Ukraine and for accepting the will of the Ukrainian people."