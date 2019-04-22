Trump calls Zelensky to congratulate him on victory in presidential election – media

U.S. President Donald Trump has called the winner in the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to congratulate him, according to the online publication Ukrayinska Pravda.

"Donald Trump has called Zelensky to greet. The U.S. President. Just now," Ukrayinska Pravda said a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday night.

As was reported, Zelensky leads with 72% of the runoff vote, according to the National Exit Poll, while incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is supported by 25.5% of voters. According to the TSN's exit poll, Zelensky was supported by 72.7% and 27.3% voted for Poroshenko. The exit poll results announced on Channel 112.Ukraine says that Zelensky got 73.7% of the vote and Poroshenko had 26.3%.

After the results of the exit polls were announced, Poroshenko called Zelensky to congratulate him on his victory for presidency in Ukraine.