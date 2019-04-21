Facts

15:59 21.04.2019

Police hand over administrative offence report to Zelensky for showing his filled-out ballot paper

2 min read

Law enforcement officers have handed over to presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky a protocol on administrative violation for showing public the filled-out ballot paper.

"New president means new rules. Everyone must abide with the law! Zelensky has been handed a report on administrative violation for showing his filled-out ballot paper," Dmytro Razumkov, a spokesman for Zelensky's election headquarters, wrote on Facebook.

He illustrated his post with photographs showing police representatives filling out relevant documents in the presence of the candidate.

During the voting, Zelensky demonstrated a filled-in ballot with a "cross" standing opposite his name to those present at the polling station.

The Interior Ministry said that police are verifying information that candidate Zelensky demonstrated his filled-out ballot paper and will then give a legal assessment of what happened.

"We have just seen it in the media. Therefore, of course, these facts will be checked, as we did last time, and an appropriate judicial assessment will be given," the Ukrainian interior minister's advisor Zoryan Shkiryak said at a press briefing on Sunday, when asked whether the Interior Ministry will give a legal assessment of Zelensky's demonstration of his ballot paper.

"Of course, we will give a legal assessment after examining all of the circumstances," chief of the Ukrainian National Police department for Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko said.

Tags: #zelensky #administrative #protocol
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:31 21.04.2019
Police hand over administrative offence report to Zelensky for showing his filled-out ballot paper

Police hand over administrative offence report to Zelensky for showing his filled-out ballot paper

12:59 21.04.2019
Ze!Team HQ receives about 600 reports of voting violations

Ze!Team HQ receives about 600 reports of voting violations

12:57 21.04.2019
Multiple lawsuits seek cancellation of Zelensky's registration as presidential candidate – HQ coordinator

Multiple lawsuits seek cancellation of Zelensky's registration as presidential candidate – HQ coordinator

11:56 21.04.2019
Zelensky casts his ballot in presidential elections of Ukraine

Zelensky casts his ballot in presidential elections of Ukraine

10:45 21.04.2019
Zelensky's wife says her Facebook post in 2014 was repost of info from Russian propagandists that angered her

Zelensky's wife says her Facebook post in 2014 was repost of info from Russian propagandists that angered her

08:41 21.04.2019
Court refuses to cancel Zelensky's registration as presidential candidate

Court refuses to cancel Zelensky's registration as presidential candidate

23:41 19.04.2019
Poroshenko spent on his campaign almost twice as much as Zelensky between April 7 and 13 – reports

Poroshenko spent on his campaign almost twice as much as Zelensky between April 7 and 13 – reports

23:34 19.04.2019
Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

23:31 19.04.2019
About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

23:27 19.04.2019
Zelensky says Poroshenko took credit for Ukraine's achievements in past five years

Zelensky says Poroshenko took credit for Ukraine's achievements in past five years

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Only one polling station in Lebedynske, Donetsk region, not opened as of Sunday morning - National Police chief

Voting in run-off round of presidential election starts in Ukraine

Ukrainian court sides with Russian MiG in dispute with Ukroboronprom

Zelensky: Kolomoisky will incur appropriate punishment if appears among lawbreakers

About 22,000 attend Poroshenko-Zelensky debates at Olympiyskiy Stadium – Ukrainian Interior Ministry

LATEST

Ukrainians in Australia finish voting, most supported Poroshenko – embassy

Opora registers ballot stuffing at village polling station in Luhansk region

Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.26% as of 15:00 – CEC data from all electoral districts

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

Ukrainians finish voting at Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica, 100% turnout

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.21% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 190 electoral districts

Police receive 690 reports of election irregularities, open 5 criminal cases – Interior Ministry

Turnout at Ukraine's presidential election run-off at 45.25% as of 15:00 – CEC data from 171 electoral districts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD